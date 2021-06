A272 to be closed 'for some time' after fallen tree blocks road

National Fish and Chip Day celebrated by Horsham care home

News you can trust since 1853

National Fish and Chip Day celebrated by Horsham care home

Killer Robert Trigg involved in 13 domestic incidents before he killed two Worthing partners, inquest told

Decision due on first phase of A29 realignment

Historic Sussex garden celebrates 30 years of opening to the public

Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, June 22

Worthing needs more sunny weather: One Thing or a Mother

Crawley Community Awards 2021: Watch all the winners' reactions as they pick up their awards

Goodwood Festival of Speed, Dame Vera Lynn memorial statue and A259 upgrade: here’s what’s in this week’s West Sussex Gazette

A272 to be closed 'for some time' after fallen tree blocks road

Police officers remain at the scene.

Two ambulances were initially seen at the incident but have since left.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area, near Ifield Avenue.

A23 Ifield Roundabout is partially blocked after the two-vehicle collision.