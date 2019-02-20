Time to Talk Befriending expands it services to Worthing

Monthly tea parties organised by Time to Talk Befriending offer a relaxed environment for socialising and help older people who experience loneliness in their lives.

The charity has been running in Brighton and Hove since 2012 and is now expanding its services to Worthing, thanks to a donation from Homewise. Read how veteran Bill inspired staff at the Worthing-based company to help by clicking here

The monthly tea parties are a relaxed environment for socialising User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Mark Neal, managing director at Homewise, presents the cheque to Emily Kenward, founder of Time to Talk Befriending, at the February tea party User (UGC) Buy a Photo

