‘Think before going to A&E’ - health trust message to Horsham and Crawley residents for Easter

A plea has gone out to people across Horsham and Crawley to ‘think before going to A&E’ over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
A Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (SASH) statement says: “The forecast is for hot weather this bank holiday weekend and everyone is advised to take care in the sun, protect their skin and stay hydrated.
“With a range of local NHS healthcare services available, minor conditions, such as hay fever or sunburn can be managed safely and effectively at home or with advice from a pharmacist.
“Anyone who does not have a life-threatening illness or injury is asked to make an appointment with their GP. Or, if their GP practice is closed call NHS 111 for free, 24 hours a day.”
Michael Wilson CBE, chief executive at SASH who runs East Surrey Hospital, said: “It is important to remember that A&E is for serious emergencies only. Hospitals are very busy places all year round, with A&E staff dealing with life threatening emergencies, like strokes and heart attacks.”
