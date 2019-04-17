‘Think before going to A&E’ - health trust message to Horsham and Crawley residents for Easter

A plea has gone out to people across Horsham and Crawley to ‘think before going to A&E’ over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

A Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (SASH) statement says: “The forecast is for hot weather this bank holiday weekend and everyone is advised to take care in the sun, protect their skin and stay hydrated.

NHS Health service ambulance

“With a range of local NHS healthcare services available, minor conditions, such as hay fever or sunburn can be managed safely and effectively at home or with advice from a pharmacist.

“Anyone who does not have a life-threatening illness or injury is asked to make an appointment with their GP. Or, if their GP practice is closed call NHS 111 for free, 24 hours a day.”

Michael Wilson CBE, chief executive at SASH who runs East Surrey Hospital, said: “It is important to remember that A&E is for serious emergencies only. Hospitals are very busy places all year round, with A&E staff dealing with life threatening emergencies, like strokes and heart attacks.”

