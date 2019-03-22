Swapping slippers, reducing falls and supporting the NHS in West Sussex

A great slipper swap is organised as part of an initiative to tackle the high number of falls suffered by elderly residents across the county.

Elderly residents are being invited to trade in their old slippers for a brand new pair, free of charge by West Sussex County Council’s as part of its falls prevention scheme.

The Slipper swap in Bognor Regis

Statistics from Public Health England revealed that there were 4,772 emergency hospital admissions due to falls in people aged 65 and over in 2017/18.

Ill-fitting slippers pose a real risk of causing a fall, so it is hoped that this pragmatic approach will help further reduce the risk of falling.

Last Wednesday, March 13, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for adults and health, Amanda Jupp, attended a Slipper Swap at Bognor Regis.

Amanda said: “It’s very easy to become unaffected by figures, they are just numbers after all, but having the chance to meet some of our residents who would really benefit from having a new, safer pair of slippers really puts the importance of this Public Health programme into perspective.

“I would urge anyone shuffling around at home in a pair of slippers which are beyond their best to try and come along to our next Slipper Swap events.”

The next Slipper Swap will be at Chichester Library on March 28 from 10am to 2pm.