See inside Rustington Hall’s new activities suite

The care home, in Station Road, Rustington, has recently been refurbished and now has three defined zones. Two rabbits and two guinea pigs have joined the ‘family’ and are proving popular at animal cuddle time.
View more
Residents at Rustington Hall are delighted with their new bespoke activities suite, unveiled at an open day yesterday.
The care home, in Station Road, Rustington, has recently been refurbished and now has three defined zones. Two rabbits and two guinea pigs have joined the ‘family’ and are proving popular at animal cuddle time.