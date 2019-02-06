Love note at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chapel Road, Worthing

Read Worthing messages of love for Valentine’s Day

Messages of love have been posted on the window at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Worthing town centre.

Supporters have completed Love Notes just in time for Valentine’s Day, helping to fund research for the 940,000 living with heart and circulatory disease in the south east. Read more: Worthing love notes help fund vital heart research

Love note at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chapel Road, Worthing
Love note at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chapel Road, Worthing
Buy a Photo
Love note at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chapel Road, Worthing
Love note at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chapel Road, Worthing
Buy a Photo
Love note at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chapel Road, Worthing
Love note at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chapel Road, Worthing
Buy a Photo
Love note at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chapel Road, Worthing
Love note at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chapel Road, Worthing
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10