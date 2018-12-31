Panto fun for Guild Care service users

People who use Guild Care services in Worthing put on pantomime performances to entertain clients, staff and families.

There were two performances, one by adults with learning disabilities at the Fitzalan Centre and one by people living with dementia at the Bradbury Centre.

The Fitzalan Centre, in Pavilion Road, was packed for the performance of Hansel and Gretel

Everyone enjoyed working together, learning their lines and donning colourful make-up and costumes.

The Fitzalan Centre, in Pavilion Road, was packed for the performance of Hansel and Gretel, with guests including Worthing mayor and mayoress Paul and Sandra Baker.

Samantha Philpott, head of communications and marketing, said: “Both staff and clients performed the classic tale, which generated lots of laughter, boos and cheers.

“Everyone had a great time and the only hiccup was at the finale, as the performers bowed to the audience, so the stage fell down.”

At the Bradbury Centre, users of the service for people living with dementia helped write the script for Cinderfella

At the Bradbury Centre, users of the service for people living with dementia helped write the script for Cinderfella, with support from the staff.

Samantha said: “The audience enjoyed the show very much and were full of smiles and laughter.”

The mayor and mayoress were at the centre on Christmas Day, when they shared lunch with more than 50 older people from the community, who were invited as they would otherwise have spent the day on their own.

Many of the guests said it had made a real difference, as they had nowhere else to go. They enjoyed being able to get out of the house and socialising with other people in a similar situation.

Worthing mayor and mayoress Paul and Sandra Baker shared lunch with more than 50 older people on Christmas Day

Having a good time at Cinderella in Southwick

Christmas Day community meal for the homeless feeds three times as many people as last year

Aldi Rustington embraces season of giving and donates meals to Worthing café