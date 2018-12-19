Littlehampton band GLOVE ‘so happy’ with Christmas food drive

Fans of Littlehampton rock band GLOVE and fellow musicians helped fill several boxes with donations for people in crisis this Christmas.

Band members Ricky Ashcroft, Tommy Ashcroft and Troy Pitt launched the GLOVE Christmas food drive in October because they wanted to help others less fortunate at Christmas.

GLOVE band members Ricky Ashcroft, Tommy Ashcroft and Troy Pitt were 'so happy' with the amount people donated

When Ricky dropped off the donations to Littlehampton and District Foodbank on Monday, he was shown around by deputy co-ordinator Samantha Gouldson.

Ricky said: “We were so happy with the amount that people donated. I spent some time down there so I could see how they run the foodbank.

“When I was there, they told me that the room that is full off all sorts of food will be empty in a day or so, so without a stream of donations coming through, the foundation would struggle to feed all the people that rely on them in hard times.”

He was able to meet foodbank volunteers and learned how donations were handed out.

“Everyone that works there works super hard to weigh, count and log all the donations,” he said.

Ricky said people had gone out of their way to dig deep and donate to the food drive at a time when everyone is struggling with cash and time. Bands in Brighton had shown their support and friends had helped out.

“We just want to say how proud we are of everyone who donated and how proud we are to have such good friends.”

