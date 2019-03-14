Guild Care supports national campaign to recruit more care workers

Guild Care is supporting a national campaign to recruit more care workers.

There are currently more than 100,000 vacancies across the UK in the health care sector, a figure which may rise as a result of Brexit.

Eileen Garbutt feels a sense of belonging as health and wellbeing co-ordinator at Haviland House

A national campaign, Every Day is Different, has been launched on social media and other platforms to encourage people to take up jobs as care workers, therapists and activity co-ordinators.

Guild Care is a Worthing-based charity that employs more than 650 staff, the majority of whom are in caring roles, working in either one of its three care homes or five day centres supporting older people, people living with dementia and children and adults with learning disabilities.

There are a wide range of opportunities available at Guild Care.

Eileen Garbutt, health and wellbeing co-ordinator at Haviland House dementia care home, previously worked as a professional temp in London for many years.

Housekeeper Emma Walsh's role is about making sure the home stays safe

She said anyone considering going into care should do it ‘in a heartbeat’.

“I’d say do it,” she added. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve no great experience in adult social care because if you can show sympathy and have empathy then you qualify and if you are caring and careful, again you qualify.

“I personally have never felt such a personal sense of belonging and a sense of trust and love as I have since I started to work in adult social care and I truly know that I couldn’t go back to the blue chippers and white collars of the commercial world.

“Adult social care ticks all the boxes I didn’t even realise I needed ticking and as much as I’m deliriously happy to be where I am within Guild Care.”

Neil worked in IT for 28 years before moving into the care sector. He is a butterfly support worker at Haviland House.

He said: “The best part of the job is definitely the interaction with our residents, which we call family members and knowing my contribution has made a real difference.

“ That can be anything from singing along with one of them or sharing a cup of tea.

“It’s hugely satisfying to have moments like these and I feel privileged to spend time in the company of an extraordinary generation. It’s hard not to become emotionally invested in their world and to develop close bonds with them and their families.”

Guild Care has been making a difference to the lives of the people of Worthing and its surrounding areas since it was first established in 1933 by a small team of volunteers.

Today the charity runs three care homes and more than 30 community services for children and adults in need in the area.

If you would like to find out more about working in the care sector at Guild Care, call the recruitment team on 01903 863154 or email recruitment@guildcare.org

