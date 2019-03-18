‘Good’ rating for Chichester care home saved from development

A care home saved from closure last year has gone on to claim another ‘Good’ rating in its latest inspection.

Whyke Lodge Care Home, which caters for people with dementia, was put under threat of demolition in 2017 and 2018 as part of a plans to develop the site into flats.

Proposals were thwarted by councillors, who sided with staff, residents and families that the home was a ‘community asset’, a decision that was upheld on appeal.

Home manager Nadia Walsh said the home retained its rating of ‘good’ in all areas and the other two homes in the same group, Tudor House in Bognor Regis and Alexander House in East Wittering, were also rated ‘good’.

She said: “We are delighted that the Care Quality Commission recognises our continued hard work, commitment and passsion for caring for elderly people with dementia.”

In the inspection on February 11, published on March 1, the CQC sent an inspector and an ‘expert-by-experience’, someone who has personal experience of using or caring for someone who uses a type of care service.

They found residents were ‘treated with kindness and compassion by the staff who valued them’ and ‘supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives’.