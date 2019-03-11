Fund for deaf people set up in memory of man who retired to Shoreham

Money to help deaf people is being raised in memory of a man who retired to Shoreham.

Frank Harbert died aged 89 in Frome on January 28 and his funeral took place in Wiltshire on February 21.

Frank Harbert retired to Shoreham

Frank was born in London and lived in Biggin Hill for much of his life, working as an engineer.

He retired to Shoreham but after he was widowed, moved to Mere to be near his daughter Mary.

John Hubbard, Frank’s son-in-law, said: “Frank bought his house in Slonk Hill Road, Shoreham, in 1990 and, after using it for holidays and weekends, moved in permanently on retirement in 1993.”

Frank’s wife, Molly, died in 2016.

Wally Harbert, Frank’s brother, said: “Towards the end of his life, Frank became extremely deaf.

“His four daughters, Tricia, Jacky, Jane and Mary, and I have established a fund in his memory and plan to work with Health Connections Mendip, local voluntary groups and home owners to improve services for deaf people in Frome residential homes.”

For more information about Frank’s Fund, write to Wally Harbert, 9 Button Street, Frome, Somerset BA11 3DR or email him at agecare@btinternet.com.

Donations in memory of Frank can also be sent to Deafplus. Visit www.deafplus.org for more information.

