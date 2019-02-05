Free event for children with diabetes comes to Horsham

A charity which supports children with diabetes and their families is set to hold an event in Horsham this weekend.

Sponsored by Horsham Lions Club, the Go Type 1 (GT1) charity session will take place in unit 45 of Swan Walk Shopping Centre on Saturday February 9 between 9am-5pm.

The event will offer the opportunity to meet GT1 charity founder Chloe Parrott and her parents Sarah and Simon.

Sarah Parrott said: “GT1 is coming back to Swan Walk for one day only.

“In our pop-up shop, everything will be completely free, thanks to our sponsorship from Horsham Lions Club.

“There will be fun competitions, crafts and games for children as well as information and space to chat or find out more about type 1 diabetes.”

17-year-old Chloe from Horsham set up the charity in June 2015, just six months after getting her diagnoses aged just 13, because she felt little or nothing was being done to support children with and families of children with type 1 diabetes.

The lifelong condition, which is never caused by diet or lifestyle and always is treated with a careful balance of insulin and glucose, can be hard to live with and Chloe was left shocked and scared for the future following her diagnosis.

She said: “Even when I was in hospital, though, I decided that I would be okay.

“I would overcome my needle phobia and make sure that my life would not be ruled by diabetes.

“I want to do the same things as everyone else and I won’t let type 1 diabetes stop me.

“It’s hard but it does get easier.”

GT1 offers a relaxed and creative space for children and young people aged 0-18 living with type 1 diabetes.

Along with their parents, carers and siblings, children are welcome to join the charity on the first Tuesday of every month at the Phoenix Stroke Club in Comptons Lane, Horsham.

Carbohydrate counted snacks and drinks for the children are on offer at a GT1 session, as well as tea and coffee for parents and carers.

GT1 also offers free interactive and fun teacher training about the cognitive ways that type 1 diabetes affects most children at school, equipping teachers and support staff with helpful tips and a useful insight into living with type 1 diabetes.

Chloe added: “We also offer fun and interactive type 1 diabetes awareness assemblies and community group activities, for groups such as scouts and brownies etc.

“Parents and children who come along say that GT1 helps them feel that they are not alone. At GT1, we stand up to type 1 diabetes together.”

The charity received support from the Horsham Lions Club a couple of years ago when it was on the look out for a candidate to enter the Lions District 105 SE Young Ambassador’s Competition.

Lion Tom Osborne said: “After a nervy initial presentation it was clear that Chloe was an exceptional young lady.

“We entered Chloe for our district competition and she won and was given a £500 bursary by our district, which was used to improve the media platforms for this new charity.

“Chloe went onto the UK Finals of The Young Ambassador’s competition and although she did not win, our Lions District were so impressed that they paid for a leaflet to be produced to assist her promotional work.

“Horsham Lions have over the last couple of years supported Chloe and her charity, including providing a donation in order that the 2019 diabetes day event can take place.”

Chloe founded GT1 just six months after getting her diagnosis at just 13 years old which left her both shocked and scared for the future.

For more information about GT1, visit website www.gotype1.com where there are also links to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Horsham Lions Club hopes to continue its work helping the community and people like Chloe, but can only do so with support.

To join the Lions Club, contact Horsham Lion David Trowbridge by emailing david@trowbridge.me.uk

