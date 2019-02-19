Free dementia advice event at Rustington care home

Families and professionals caring for people living with dementia are invited to a Rustington care home for a free advice event.

Suzanne Mumford, a dementia specialist, will be delivering an informative session, open to everyone, at Darlington Court and will be on hand to answer any questions.

Kathleen Tapp, Caroline Thomas, Joanne Lane and Coral Cole painting birdboxes for the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch

She wants to help people understand what it is like to live with dementia and alongside, there will be support and practical advice on what dementia is and how memories are lost, as well as useful tips on how to overcome communication barriers.

Home manager Nikki Burke said: “Here at Darlington Court, we strongly believe professional knowledge, insight and shared experiences can make a real difference to the everyday lives of those looking after someone living with dementia.

“The aim of the event is to help people discover positive approaches to caring for loved ones and to support them to lead independent and fulfilled lives.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the local people of Rustington for what promises to be an interesting and inspiring afternoon of information and guidance.”

The Understanding Dementia event takes places on Wednesday, February 27, from 2pm to 4pm, at Care UK’s Darlington Court, in The Leas, off Station Road.

At the end, there will be a question and answer session, and an opportunity to meet the team at Darlington Court, as well as take a closer look at the care home.

Recent activities for the residents have included taking part in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

They had a talk about British birds, made birdboxes, painted bird feeders and spent time in the gardens for a birdwatching session.

Nikki said: “The birdwatch is a popular activity with residents every year and everyone enjoys learning more about the wildlife in our garden and getting creative.

“The sights and sounds also provided brilliant conversation starters, which for many sparked fond memories of their younger years. It was lovely to be able to reminisce, and hear residents and team members sharing stories.

“The work the RSPB does is incredibly important, so we’re delighted that we were among the half a million people taking part in the survey this year.”

This year was the 40th anniversary of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, which encourages people nationwide to count the birds in their gardens to allow the charity to monitor trends and understand how different species are doing. Data is then compared year-on-year to provide a snapshot of bird numbers across the UK.

Author signing supports Village Friends Book Swap in Walberton

Village Friends Christmas lunch for volunteers and clients in Six Villages area

Surprise send-off for Littlehampton couple on a giant billboard

Hilton Avisford Park supports music grant for new inclusive space at Oak Grove College