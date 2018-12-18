Dementia support group Worthing Town Cryers treated to Christmas lunch

Worthing Town Cryers members have been treated to Christmas lunch as a thank you for their work supporting people living with dementia.

This was the third annual festive treat provided by the team behind Steamplicity, a steam cooking system operated by Compass Group UK and Ireland.

At the West Sussex office of Alzheimer’s Society, in Stone Lane, Worthing, 14 guests tucked into a meal to celebrate the successful ongoing partnership and the further development of the dementia-friendly service.

Steve Cenci, managing director of healthcare at Compass Group, said: “The ongoing feedback we receive from the Worthing Town Cryers’ dementia group is invaluable and greatly assists in allowing us to shape our continuing food offers developed for those who live with dementia.

“I would like to personally say thank you to the group for their continued work with us and also to those involved who have made it possible for us to return for this wonderful Christmas lunch for the third year running.”

Worthing Town Cryers, run by people who live well with dementia, provides valuable information to Steamplicity, contributing to the development of a number of key initiatives, including refreshing the successful finger food menu. This helps encourage people living with dementia to not only eat more but to try different tastes and textures.

For those who experience difficulties with sight and perception, the blue plate options continue to support independent eating.

Over the years, Compass has raised £254,995 for Alzheimer’s Society and it was through their partnership that the Steamplicity team was introduced to Worthing Town Cryers.

Tim Wilkins, the charity’s service user involvement officer for West Sussex, said: “For the third year in succession, we were once again treated to a lovely Christmas lunch by the guys from Steamplicity. John, Allison and Johnno cooked, served and entertained the members to what was a thoroughly enjoyable and fun lunchtime.”

