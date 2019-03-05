Chidham Care home responds following negative report

A care home has said it is 'completely focused' on learning from a recent CQC report.

Pinewood Nursing Home, in Cot Lane, Chidham was told it 'requires improvement' in a CQC report published last month.

Pinewood Nursing Home

Business manager at the site, Lawrence Marsh said staff has been 'absolutely devastated' by the report in which the home scored two 'requires improvement' scores in being safe and well-led and received a 'good' in being effective, caring, and responsive.

Lawrence said: "We are a family run home and for over 30 years have been rated as 'good' so the recent report has obviously been upsetting for us. We are now completely focused on learning from the outcomes of the report and putting practices in place to ensure higher levels are achieved and maintained.

"We are without doubt absolutely devastated by this report and are committed to improving and exceeding in the areas that need addressing. We have now put into action various new auditing processes, we have organised additional enhanced training for staff administering medication, we have implemented robust quality assurance measures.

"We have also built a new medication room. Nurses who administer medication will also now be wearing 'do not disturb' aprons when on their drug rounds so their focus is not interrupted. Our new registered manager who took over after the CQC inspection, has kindly responded to CQC with an action plan and is positive moving forward that home will get back its overall 'good' rating and has also hinted at a possible 'outstanding' in the future."

He added that was 'even more difficult' when feedback had been so positive in other areas.

Family members of residents showed their support for the care home with many messages calling the service 'exceptional'.

P. Luckas' brother stayed at Pinewood. He said: "As another relative had stayed at Pinewood several years ago and received exceptional care and attention at all times, I had no reservations in persuading him and his daughter to transfer him to Pinewood."

Sally Gordon's 87-year-old stepfather was staying at the care home. She said: "We moved my stepfather to Pinewood and the experience was completely different. The nurses were very kind and attentive throughout what was to be his last few weeks. The decision to give him morphine was only made a couple of days before he died with complete dialogue with family members. By this time he was barely conscious and quite agitated with pain.

"He was given the absolute minimal dose and this did not increase at all over the two/three days. Everything was recorded and discussed with us throughout. We felt his dying days were approached with compassion and dignity by the nursing staff who remained professional throughout."