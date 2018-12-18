Carewatch Horsham and Crawley celebrates 20 years in business

Carewatch Horsham and Crawley recently celebrated 20 years in business by holding a series of events to share its success with customers and staff.

The first was a party at the company’s offices on September 25, coinciding with the visit of the Dementia Bus.

Karen Fuller, Carewatch care assistant, dressed as Land Army girl to mark Carewatch Horsham and Crawley's 20th anniversary SUS-181218-094149001

A Macmillan Coffee Morning also at the offices was followed by a pizza lunch on September 28 and a staff family day at Owls about Town, a nature reserve in Selsey, was then held on September 30.

On November 9, Carewatch then held a mini street party celebration on the company’s car park in Horsham for its customers, many of who were involved in World War II. Staff dressed as Land Army Girls to honour them.

Carewatch’s staff also held a sponsored walk on September 8, raising nearly £200 for The Alzheimer’s Society, a cause close to its heart because many of their customers are affected by this challenging illness.

Carewatch Horsham and Crawley was established in 1998 and has built a reputation in the local community for offering first class services to individuals and families who need care and support within their homes, enabling them to preserve their independence and dignity.

The Dementia Bus visits Carewatch Horsham and Crawley SUS-181218-094139001

These range from intimate personal care and help with household chores, to companionship or simply making customers a cup of tea.

Manager Zsi Boylett Long, who has been with the company since the very beginning, commented: “Caring for older, less able or otherwise vulnerable people in our community is very important and all of our staff consistently go the extra mile to provide the very best home care services possible. I believe this steadfast dedication, evidenced by a wealth of positive feedback from customers and their loved ones, is the main reason we have lasted two decades. So, I’d like to congratulate our employees and wish Carewatch a very happy twentieth birthday!

She added: “The challenges currently facing our industry, such as funding and recruitment, not to mention Brexit, are immense. However, we have an outstanding team at Carewatch and I am confident that by standing together we can meet these challenges head on and take the business forward into 2019.”

For more information visit www.carewatch.co.uk