Arunners end year of support for Littlehampton and District Foodbank with cheque presentation

Running club the Arunners has spent a year supporting Littlehampton and District Foodbank, culminating in the donation of £1,000.

The club is based in Littlehampton and each year, a charity is chosen for members to support.

Arunners presented the �1,000 cheque to Littlehampton and District Foodbank, then set off on a Christmas lights run

Once a month, throughout 2018, the club has collected food and taken it to the foodbank at Littlehampton Baptist Church, in Fitzalan Road.

The year ended with the presentation of a cheque for £1,000, which was money the members had donated to the cause.

Hazel Lodge, foodbank co-ordinator, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this amazing donation from the Arunners. It will make a huge difference to all the vulnerable people in need the foodbank exists to help.

“It is enormously gratifying to receive this kind of support from the local community. We are busier than we have ever been, seeing 20 per cent more people needing our help than at this time last year.

“This makes us especially grateful to the Arunners for adopting us as their charity for 2018.”

Following the presentation, club members set off on a Christmas lights run around Littlehampton.

