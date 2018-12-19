Haywards Heath posties are thanked for delivering Christmas cheer

Postmen and women in Haywards Heath have been given a special thank-you for delivering festive cheer.

Mid Sussex District Councillor Garry Wall passed on his gratitude - and Christmas greetings - to workers at the Royal Mail’s Haywards Heath delivery office.

He saw at first hand the hard work and dedication of local postal workers to sort and deliver festive parcels, cards and letters in time for the Big Day.

He said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period. There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first class Christmas all over the country.

“It was great to meet the team here at Haywards Heath and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers.”

Delivery office manager Colin Lehane said: “Our postmen and women are working extremely hard to deliver Christmas parcels, cards, letters and parcels to people in Haywards Heath. We are grateful that Garry visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.

“We’d like to remind our customers to post early and to ensure all their mail is posted by the recommended dates, so that friends and family can enjoy their Christmas greetings and parcels. If everyone uses the postcode on every item of mail, this also helps us greatly in the job that we do at this very busy time.”

The last recommended first class posting date for Christmas is tomorrow (Thursday) with last special deliveries on Saturday.

For more information about Royal Mail’s last recommended posting dates, visit www.royalmail.com/greetings or call 03457 740 740.