Police said officers were called to Mill Green Road, at its junction with Queens Road, just before 9am on Wednesday (September 22) to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

“The rider of the motorcycle has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in a critical condition,” said a Sussex Police spokesperson.

“Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage,” they added.

