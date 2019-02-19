Hamilton and Hairspray actor to give Horsham theatre workshop

A Hamilton actor is to visit Horsham to give a musical themed workshop.

Gabriel Mokake, who is part of the smash hit West End production, will be coming to Horsham on Thursday to work with the students of Showdown Theatre Arts, aged between 13 and 21.

Gabriel Mokake

Gabriel, aged 26, appears in the ensemble, first cover for George Washington and dual-role of Irish-American tailor and spy Hercules Mulligan and fourth US president James Madison.

Carli Jones, from Showdown Theatre Arts, said: "The group are so excited to meet him and to get to work with him, many have seen the show and consider it to be a favourite, with many knowing every word to the sound track!"

The session will consist of a workshop covering the material from Hamilton and before a question and answer session with Gabriel on his journey and career and his advice to young performers on drama school auditions and a pursuing an arts career.

Showdown Theatre Arts is a part time theatre school in Horsham and Billingshurst who train young performers ages five to 25 in musical theatre.

Many have gone on to train and work professionally around the world.

Gabriel has performed in many of the top shows such as Hairspray, Porgy and Bess, The Colour Purple, Dreamgirls and of course Hamilton/.

Carli added: "[Gabriel] is really excited to work with the students and is enjoying giving support to the next generation of performers."