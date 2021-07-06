Goodwood air crash: Tribute paid to victim

Two men, a 65-year-old from Balls Cross, near Petworth, and a 58-year-old from Gosport, sadly died in the crash when their light aircraft crashed shortly after taking off on Wednesday (June 30).

The man from Balls Cross has been named locally as Stephen Kendall.

Two men die in light aircraft crash near Goodwood airfieldPolice said they would be providing support to the families.

An air ambulance arrives at the scene of the crash on Wednesday. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

County councillor and Petworth resident, Janet Duncton, said: “We are a real community in Ebernoe and Balls Cross and when a tragedy happens we all feel the pain.

“As is the way in small communities we have known the family since childhood.

“The whole community is shocked and everyones thoughts are with the family.”

According to the BBC, a pilot who had taken off from Goodwood Airfield shortly before the crash could see black smoke reaching ‘100ft’.

He said: “Shortly after I took off another plane took off. Other air traffic was told not to enter the airport air traffic zone.

“I could see black smoke reaching 100ft (30m) at the other side of the runway just outside the bounds of the airfield itself.”

Goodwood air crash: Investigations continue after two left deadThe Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has confirmed it is investigating the incident and a report is expetected to be published in the coming weeks.

A spokesman for the AAIB said: “Our team of inspectors remain on site in Goodwood and are continuing to investigate a fatal accident involving a light aircraft which crashed shortly after takeoff.

Emergency services including police, fire crews and an air ambulance, were called to the north of Goodwood Airfield at about 4.38pm following the tragic crash.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) sent a crew from Chichester and the Technical Rescue Unit.

A WSFRS spokesman said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised a crew from Chichester Fire Station along with the service’s Technical Rescue Unit to the scene.

“Officers from Sussex Police and the air ambulance were also in attendance.

“Members of the public were urged to avoid the area to allow emergency service staff to work safely.

“Our crews booked away from the scene at 5.29pm.”