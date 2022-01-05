Girl was reported missing in water at Shoreham
A young girl, reported missing in the water at Shoreham-by-Sea, has been found safe.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 10:34 am
A crew from Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station carried out a search last night (Tuesday, January 4).
"Our inshore lifeboat launched for the first time this year to a report of a missing girl who was believed to have gone into the water at Shoreham," a statement read.
"After a short search the crew were stood down when it was established she was ashore."