Gatwick station cordoned off as police investigate unattended bag

A major alert was sparked at Gatwick Airport after a bag was left unattended.

Police cordoned off the entrance to the airport’s station in the South Terminal following the discovery at 11.45am.

A police spokesman said: “A cordon was set up as a precaution, preventing access to the main entrance of the train station and the inter-terminal shuttle, for a short time, while the bag was investigated.

“It was established that the bag contained clothing and was not suspicious.”

The cordon has now been lifted.