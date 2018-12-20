Gatwick drone chaos: prime minister voices sympathy for travellers

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she ‘feels for’ Gatwick passengers who have faced travel chaos today because of drones invading airport airspace.

She said that flying drones over Gatwick was illegal - and warned those responsible could face up to five years in prison, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Thousands of people have been left stranded after all flights were cancelled because of the drones.

The prime minister said it was ‘particularly difficult for people at this time of year.’ She said the Government was continuing to work with Gatwick authorities and police ‘in order to bring this to a close.’