Gardeners get ready to push for In Bloom prize in Petworth

Gardeners in Petworth are getting ready to take on the In Bloom competition again this year having celebrated an ‘incredible’ achievement with the town’s first entry last summer.

Petworth Gardeners Club will also be putting on its Secret Gardens event in 2019 after a swell of support for the fundraiser, which is normally only held every other year.

ks190102-2 Petworth Gardeners phot kate'Members of Petworth Gardeners hard at work in Rosemarys Garden.ks190102-2 SUS-190203-211446008

Judith Spencer, who runs the club said she was ‘thrilled’ to be entering the RHS In Bloom again, having had a ‘really wonderful’ response from the Petworth community.

She said: “This year our theme is the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria so the town will be full of bold bright colours.

“We were awarded a Silver-Gilt last year which was an incredible achievement for our first year and recognises the huge effort made by all our volunteers.

“Obviously the pressure is on to go for gold this year so we welcome all the help we can get.”

ks190102-1 Petworth Gardeners phot kate'Petworth Gardeners hard at work in Rosemarys Garden.ks190102-1 SUS-190203-211356008

Efforts to get started on this year’s display started on Saturday in Rosemary Garden with businesses and shopkeepers encouraged to get involved with their own displays.

The finished ‘discovery trail’ telling the story of Queen Victoria’s life is set to be launched on May 24, the date she was born.

Judith said the perfect opportunity to come and see the Petworth in Bloom displays would be during the Secret Gardens day on Sunday June 9.

The event sees private gardens open to the public to raise funds for the Petworth Community Garden, run by Kate Green, which enables local people with limited means to access free fresh organic fruit and vegetables.

The Community Garden will be open again this year from 12pm onwards for visitors to see their work and sample produce. The Show Gardens competition is also running on the same allotment site and visitors will be invited to vote for their favourite.

This year’s Secret Gardens trail is planned on the theme of ‘gardening for wellbeing’, with demonstrations in Rosemary Gardens of techniques such as acupuncture, yoga, qi gong and craniosacral therapy.

Children’s activities are also set to be on offer around the town and tea and cake in the Leconfield Hall.

Anyone who would like to get involved in the In Bloom project or Secret Gardens event is invited to email petworthgardenersclub@gmail.com.