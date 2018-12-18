Gang in violent ‘planned’ attack on Crawley shopkeeper and his wife

A gang of men violently attacked a shopkeeper and his wife on the doorstep of their Crawley home in what police believe was a ‘planned’ operation.

The 54-year-old shopkeeper was later treated in hospital after suffering serious injuries including several broken ribs.

Police say that the attack happened on Tuesday December 11 when the man returned from work to his home at Howlands Court in Commonwealth Drive, Crawley, at around 11pm.

The man’s wife was also assaulted and threatened, say police, while the gang demanded money before ransacking the couple’s home and fleeing with jewellery, cash and passports.

A police spokesman said: “The suspects are believed to be six or seven black men, wearing hooded jackets, sports joggers and trainers.” They are urging anyone who might have dash-cam or CCTV footage of the area to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Robeson, of Crawley Police investigations, said: “This was a particularly nasty crime involving violence and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident or who was responsible.

“It appears to have been a planned rather than a random attack, and thankfully such crimes are relatively rare.”

Anyone who saw or heard anything of what happened, or who noticed any suspicious activity, is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1447 of 11/12.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.