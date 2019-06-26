Mustering for War at Arundel Castle

Game of Thrones-style scrap at Arundel Castle!

Arundel Castle recreated an medieval dust-up at the weekend (June 22-23), celebrating a civil war known as The Anarchy.

Despite some furious combat displays, complete with historically accurate weapons, the event was far from anarchic, with the castle grounds coming alive to the sight and sounds of Twelfth Century life.

Mustering for War at Arundel Castle
Mustering for War at Arundel Castle
Mustering for War at Arundel Castle by Clare Seaman
Mustering for War at Arundel Castle by Clare Seaman
Mustering for War at Arundel Castle. By Clare Seaman
Mustering for War at Arundel Castle. By Clare Seaman
Battle commences at the Mustering for War event at Arundel Castle. Photo by Clare Seaman
Battle commences at the Mustering for War event at Arundel Castle. Photo by Clare Seaman
