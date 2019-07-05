Fun in the sun as visitors sip Pimms at Bosham Fete

Members of the community joined together to enjoy music, refreshments and various activities at Bosham’s annual church fete.

Hundreds of residents and those from neighbouring towns and villages gathered in the sun for the popular event at Bosham Holy Trinity Church on Saturday.

The cake stall

The afternoon kicked off at 2pm and visitors enjoyed live jazz music, a barbecue, Pimm’s, cream teas, a grand draw, arts and crafts, and much more.

Proceedings from this year’s event will go towards Dementia Support and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The main sponsor for the event was Tregust and Co. estate agents.

For more information on the event, visit the organiser’s Facebook group by searching for Bosham Holy Trinity Church or its website by visiting www.boshamchurch.org.uk