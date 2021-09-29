After big queues on Friday and Saturday, the forecourts were left bare and it was announced on Monday the government suspended competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying with officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.

Forecourts received deliveries on Sunday and Monday but big queues saw fuel run out quickly. There were queues up to one hour at some stations.

Facebook pages and posts have been set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Crawley and Sussex (click on links). You can also visit this page - Petrol Stations With Fuel Crawley.

Forecourts are currently out of fuel in Crawley

Pease Pottage and Broadfield (7.20am) - both without fuel.

Sainsbury West Green (7am) - Kelly Proto said: "There is fuel at Sainsbury’s west green. Being marshalled, very well organised. That was 15mins ago." - You have to go through shop car park, the entrance off dual carriageway is blocked off.

Tesco Hookwood (open) and Hazelwick (closed) (7am) Claire Carroll said: "Thank you just got some is getting busier now and you can only put in £35 Tesco Hookwood and Hazlewick closed today waiting for the deliveries."

Esso in Broadfield

Tilgate BP - Sarah Jane Humphrey said: "Bp tilgate has fuel. I queued for about 10 mins at 545am. Very well organised. Hats off to you all." There was diesel at 6am.

Ifield Shell (6am) - Steph Killick-calver said: "There is fuel at shell Ifield , small queue at the moment".. Lenny Hayes said: "Just got back £35 limit but only waited 6 min."

Send us your updates

On Monday morning, Sam Evans, who lives in Pound Hill, posted on Facebook: "Waking up at 5.30 to get petrol, to still go home without."

Mrs Evans then told the Crawley Observer "We went to Tesco Hazelwick and Texaco on the Balcombe Road. Talked to a lady in Tesco and they said they didn’t know when they will get petrol delivered. We weren’t they only ones there... there was a queue of at least 12 cars."Amie Jayne Stovell posted on our Facebook page: "Northgate petrol are nightmare! Bad traffic and it affect our school run."Tanya Miles posted on the Crawley Community Group Facebook page post about petrol updates: "Sign at Sainsburys says closed until 7.30 tomorrow, northgate has a big queue just drove past."