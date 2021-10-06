Facebook pages and posts were set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Crawley and Sussex (click on links). You can also visit this page - Petrol Stations With Fuel Crawley. Please visit these pages for the latest updates.

Updates - latest from top:

Forecourts are currently out of fuel in Crawley

7.15 am - Janet Ross said: "Tesco Hazelewick no fuel(7am). Sainsburys west green both fuels In and out in 10 mins."

7.15am - Dylan Render said: "Texaco brighton road and shell next to Mc Donald’s also brighton road had both at 6am"

How has this affected you? Let us know you story at [email protected]