Fuel in Crawley - update on availability: Where you can get petrol in Crawley on Thursday, October 7
Crawley drivers continue to update each other on Facebook as they look to fill up their cars so they can get to work and take their children to school.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:05 am
Facebook pages and posts were set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Crawley and Sussex (click on links). You can also visit this page - Petrol Stations With Fuel Crawley. Please visit these pages for the latest updates.
Updates - latest from top:
6.34am - Abbas Rasool said: "Shell Ifield. 06.34 no queues all 4 fuels available."
6.30am - GT GT said: "Diesel + Petrol Shell - Gatwick, North Terminal .. Unlimited."
How has this affected you? Let us know you story at [email protected]