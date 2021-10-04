After big queues on Friday and Saturday last weekend, the forecourts were left bare and it was announced on Monday the government suspended competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying with officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.

Updates - latest from top:

Forecourts are currently out of fuel in Crawley

10.45am - Adrian Brudar said: "Diesel at Apple Green now."

10.35am - Sara Burge said: "BP northgate had some. Queue for about 20 mins. Just been myself."

8.15am - Aqeel Ahmed said: "Shell Ifield has got Diesel and no queue."

7.10am - Brian Moore said: "Sainsbury in and out at 7.10am." Both fuels, no cap

Esso in Broadfield

7.10am: Connor Brown said: "Manor Royal texaco [had diesel] about 25 mins ago

7.05am - Philip Bell said: "Pease Pottage services, just came back from there, they have both fuels."