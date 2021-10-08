Fuel in Crawley - update on availability: Where you can get petrol in Crawley on Friday, October 8
Crawley drivers continue to update each other on Facebook as they look to fill up their cars so they can get to work and take their children to school.
Facebook pages and posts were set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Crawley and Sussex (click on links). You can also visit this page - Petrol Stations With Fuel Crawley. Please visit these pages for the latest updates.
Updates - latest from top:
9.15am - Mark Harrison said: "Tesco Hazlewick 0900 - all fuels, no queue. But first I’d tried (on the way up from Brighton): Jeffrey’s corner (A23) - E10 only, no diesel, no high octane Cuckfield Esso - No petrol, but did have diesel. Worth corner Texaco - No fuel."
8am Jean Brown - Jones said: "Tesco three bridges 7.30 am today petrol and diesel no queues."
How has this affected you? Let us know you story at [email protected]