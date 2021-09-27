Fuel in Crawley - update on availability: 'Waking up at 5.30 to get petrol, to still go home without...' - drivers have no luck as government set to suspend competition law to get petrol to forecourts

After big queues on Friday and Saturday, the forecourts were left bare and it was announced this morning the government is to suspend competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying with officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.

Sam Evans, who lives in Pound Hill, posted on Facebook: "Waking up at 5.30 to get petrol, to still go home without."

Forecourts are currently out of fuel in Crawley

Mrs Evans then told the Crawley Observer "We went to Tesco Hazelwick and Texaco on the Balcombe Road. Talked to a lady in Tesco and they said they didn’t know when they will get petrol delivered. We weren’t they only ones there... there was a queue of at least 12 cars."Amie Jayne Stovell posted on our Facebook page: "Northgate petrol are nightmare! Bad traffic and it affect our school run."

Debbie Holland said: "West green Sainsburys have diesel and unleaded."

Applegreen in Crawley has petrol and diesel. 40 minute queues, no limits.

Esso in Broadfield had some fuel and there were queues.

Vic Finch posted on Facebook: "BP at Tilgate in Crawley only has unleaded and expecting a Diesel delivery shortly. Queuing is minimal and there’s no limit on fuel."

Adel Greene said: "BP in Tilgate has petrol no queue at 7 am x"