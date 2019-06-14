Free treats as Bognor ice cream parlour celebrates first birthday

Celebrations and free treats were in order to mark the first birthday of a bright Bognor Regis ice cream parlour.

Both free doughnuts and free toppings were on offer for all customers last weekend to celebrate Rainbows Ice Cream Parlour’s first year of trading.

Rainbow's milkshakes

After the parlour, based in Bognor’s Arcade, opened on the June 5, 2018, the word spread quickly and the family-run business was known as Bognor’s go to desert destination.

The popular parlour offers customers a large variety of sweet treats including award winning ice cream, milk shakes, sundaes, pancakes, waffles and more.

Owner, Jo Millen, and her dedicated team have made it their mission to cater for different dietary requirements and have been committed since the opening to be eco friendly by using less waste and biodegradable take away materials.

Jo, said: “Our parlour is not just an ice cream business, it is a community asset and I can not stress enough how important it is to us to make every single customer who walks through our doors feel special.

Rainbow's Seaside Sundae

“We have created an inclusive entrance to accommodate wheelchairs and pushchairs, a vegan choice where we can adapt our whole menu using dairy free ice cream and we haven’t forgotten the four legged customers and also sell iced treats for dogs.”

For further information and to discover more on the treats available visit rainbowsbognor.com.