Free training day to combat fear of life saving equipment

A community first responder (CFR) is offering free training to ‘empower’ people to not be afraid of life saving equipment.

Hannah Alsbury-Morris, from Kirdford, is holding a teaching day on Thursday April 4 to dispel fears around defibrillators and show people how to use them.

Hannah Alsbury-Morris

The event, held at Billinghurst Conference and Community Centre from 10am to 3pm will consist of multiple demonstrations and teaching sessions.

Hannah said: “I am very passionate about saving lives and helping to make a difference.

“With the delayed and sometimes lengthy waiting times for an ambulance, the need to be able to use a defibrillator is so important within the community.”

Hannah attends 999 calls on behalf of the ambulance service, with the intention of arriving to patients within a few minutes and providing emergency medical help until the crews arrive.

She is the team leader for the Billingshurst Emergency Assistance Team and CFR tutor for South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The role is completely voluntary.

Hannah’s company, Impulse First Aid, will be sponsoring the teaching day.

She was prompted to set up the firm, which teaches first aid, after breaking her back in a horse riding accident nine months ago.

Hannah added that she was ‘exceptionally well cared for by our wonderful NHS’.

She said: “With the experience of being a patient myself, as well as attending emergency medical calls, I have been able to share my experiences practically through my teaching.

“I have the experience and the confidence I need to get out in the community.”

Hannah told how the day was about raising awareness of defibrillators.

She said she was aware many people felt uncomfortable using them.

Hannah added: “I would like to change this.

“I want to teach everybody from the ages of seven up not to be scared of them, how to use them and that they could potentially save someone’s life.”

For more information and to take part email hello@impulsefirstaid.com