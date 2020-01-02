Four casualties after gas leak at Bognor Regis store

Four people were treated by paramedics after a gas leak at a Co-op store in Bognor Regis yesterday (Wednesday, January 1).

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, it was called to attend the Co-op on Chichester Road at 3.28pm after the gas alarm at the store activated. Read more here A spokesman said firefighters ‘found a leak coming from a commercial refrigeration’ before evacuating the store and ventilating the unit. A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service, which attended the scene, said: “We attended at 4pm to treat four patients, who were all adult females aged between 18 and 40. They were all potentially exposed to refrigeration gas, suffering from a slight headache and nausea. They were all discharged from the scene, without needing further hospital treatment.” The fire service said an engineer from the utilities provider also attended and isolated the power supply. A Co-op spokesperson said: “We can confirm Chichester Road Co-op was closed shortly for a few hours yesterday due to a faulty fridge. Safety of our colleagues is of paramount importance and the necessary repairs have been made. No injuries were caused by the fault and the store is open as usual to serve the community.” Sussex Police confirmed it is not involved in the investigation.

