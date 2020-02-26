Former Tour de France champion Sean Yates to join Horsham charity bike ride

A Horsham charity is running a challenge that involves cycling from London to Paris, joined by Olympian and Tour de France winner Sean Yates.

Action Medical Research is running its 21st annual London to Paris event, raising money to help fund medical breakthroughs for babies and children.

Sean Yates in the 1994 Tour de France. Picture by Graham Watson

Since its first challenge, around 5,175 riders have helped raise more than £8.4 million for research.

This year, the cyclists will start in London on July 15, before crossing the Channel to Dieppe from Newhaven before making their way to Paris via Lisieux and Vernon.

The challenge involves 307 miles and once in the capital, riders will be able to explore all that Paris has to offer before watching the final day of the Tour de France, live from the Champs-Elysées.

Sean Yates will be joining the Action riders for dinner in Vernon before cycling with them the following day on the final stretch to the Eiffel Tower.

Sean Yates in the 1994 Tour de France. Picture by Graham Watson

Sean said: “Action is a little known charity that does some fantastic work across the UK, funding research to help better understand why babies and little children can get so ill.

“Cycling is very much the backbone of its fundraising activity - has been for decades - and I’m delighted to be a part of this annual challenge to Paris.

“I can’t wait. It’s always a fantastic experience when you start getting into Paris and seeing some of its world famous landmarks.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone and sharing a few stories about my Tour de France experiences.”

Sean Yates in the 1983 Tour de France. Picture by Graham Watson

Felicity Louden, events manager for Action, said: “This will be our 21st London to Paris bike ride and we are absolutely delighted that Sean Yates will be joining us.

“The event is a real key date in our fundraising calendar, attracting both novice and experienced riders keen to take on the iconic challenge.

“The opportunity for our riders to not only meet Sean but ride with him on the final stretch into the French capital is fantastic. We’re very proud to have his support.”

The charity is currently funding research into issues such as prematurity, epilepsy, brain cancer and meningitis.