Former Crawley Town striker joins Premier League Huddersfield Town from Charlton Athletic

Former Crawley Town striker Karlan Ahearne-Grant has signed for Premier League club Huddersfield Town on a three and a half year contract.

The 21-year-old has been sold by League One club Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.



The move completes an incredible rise up the pyramid as he was playing League Two football at Crawley Town just eight months ago.



He joined Reds at the end of the January and staying until the end of the season, scoring nine goals in 15 matches.



This season he has continued his rich vein of form, scoring 14 goals for Charlton.



Grant wants to show what he can do in the Premier League.



Speaking to the Huddersfield Town website he said: "I’m absolutely delighted, I’m glad it’s over the line and I can’t wait to get started.



“I know a few players who have been at Huddersfield Town and they’ve only spoke highly of the club.



“I know the club wants to bring through young players and it’s a Premier League opportunity as well.”



He wants to make the most of the opportunity, which is a dream come true.



“It’ll be difficult, but I want to make the next step in my career. Playing in the best league in the world is a no-brainer. I know it’ll be tough but I’m excited.



“Ever since I was a boy I dreamt of playing in the Premier League, it’s what every kid dreams of. It’s a dream come true.



“I’m going to enjoy this. I’m not going to come here and hide. I want to showcase my talent and see what I can do on the big stage.”



Huddersfield's new manager Jan Siewert said: "Our recruitment team has put a lot of work into bringing Karlan here.



"Importantly, he is a natural goal-scorer; he has that knack of knowing which movement to make and finishing chances.



“He offers us something different to our current options in that he always tries to play on the shoulder of the final defender, looking to run in behind.



"He’s an athletic, pacey player and will really fit our playing style.



“He’s only 21 and he will improve here, for sure; he’s an exciting English talent, for sure. He can play a big part in this club’s present and future.”

