Former Crawley Town and Aldershot Town winger joins Lincoln City from Championship club

Former Crawley Town winger Jordan Roberts has joined League 2 leaders Lincoln City on loan from Championship club Ipswich Town.

The 25-year-old former Aldershot Town and Inverness Caledonian Thistle player has signed a loan deal for Crawley's rivals until the end of the season.



Signed by former boss Dermot Drummy, Roberts made 58 appearances over two seasons for Crawley, scoring nine goals.



Roberts joined Ipswich Town in June 2018 when he signed a two-year contract after turning down a new deal with Crawley.



He has made six starts and six appearances off the bench so far this season in the Championship but has failed to score a goal.



Roberts will be available for The Imps' top of the table clash away to Bury on Saturday.

