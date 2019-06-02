Forensic police officers attend serious incident in Sussex

A serious police incident in East Sussex has been confirmed as a late-night assault.

A high number of officers were called to an incident in Bolton Road, Eastbourne at around 11.45pm last night (Saturday, June 1). An eye witness at the scene said police and SOCO (scenes of crime officers) could be seen in nearby Terminus Road as of 5:30am. An air ambulance reportedly took the patient to hospital. Providing more information on the incident, a Sussex Police spokesman said: “A man was assaulted in Bolton Road, Eastbourne during the night of June 1. Anyone who witnessed the assault, the events that led up to it or has any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police.” Information can be reported to police online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 1637 of 01/06.Sussex Police could not confirm if the patient was airlifted to hospital but we have approached South East Coast Ambulance Service for comment.

