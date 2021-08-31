Ford Airfield Industrial Estate: No casualties after emergency incident
No casualties were reported after an incident at Ford Airfield Industrial Estate.
Firefighters were mobilised to a 'possible hazardous material leak' at the industrial estate shortly before 3pm on Monday (August 30).
Crews from East Preston, Bognor Regis and Chichester were sent to the incident.
"On arrival, a cordon was put in place and an inspection was carried out using a thermal imaging camera," a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
"Crews then liaised with the Bureau Veritas who gave specialist advice which was implemented and stopped the leak.
"There were no casualties and all appliances left the scene at 5.12pm."
