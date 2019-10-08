Food manufacturer near Horsham prosecuted for misusing sewer network

A food manufacturer near Horsham has been ordered to pay more than £5,000 after misusing the sewer network, Southern Water said.

The water company prosecuted the Sussex Food Partnership (trading as Ginger’s Kitchen), at Huffwood Manor Estate, Partridge Green following a continued failure to comply with the limits of their consent, despite numerous warnings, according to Southern Water.

News

After pleading guilty at Crawley Magistrates Court on 19 September, the company was ordered to pay a £2,500 fine plus a victim surcharge of £50 and costs of £2,735, a Southern Water spokesman added.

Industrial waste manager at Southern Water, Patti Quintana, said: “It is absolutely crucial that businesses comply with their trade effluent consents, not only from a legal point of view, but in the interests of protecting the environment and ensuring there is no impact to our other customers from their discharge.

“We will always work with customers where possible, but Southern Water will not hesitate to take legal action if necessary.”

The court found there were five trade effluent breaches between August 2018 and January 2019, for Fat, Oil and Grease, Chemical Oxygen Demand and Suspended Solids, the spokesman added.

The same company was cautioned for similar offences in September 2017, according to Southern Water.