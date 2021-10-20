Firefighters still on the scene of Billingshurst blaze
Firefighters are still on the scene of a huge blaze which engulfed a sawmill in Billingshurst.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 10:35 am
More than 12 hours after first being called to the inferno the fire service said crews from Worthing and Midhurst are still damping down hotspots at the saw mill in Haven Road, Five Oaks.
Fire and rescue teams from all over West Sussex were called to the blaze yesterday evening (October 19).
But a spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed the A29, which was closed due to the incident, has now reopened.