Firefighters rescue collapsed man from burning Barnham building

A man was found collapsed after a fire at a flat in Barnham in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, February 27).

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews from Littlehampton and Arundel rescued a man from a fire in a first floor flat in Warren Way shortly before 2am.

Fire service

The man was found collapsed in the kitchen, the fire service said.

A spokesperson added: "Crews gave initial first aid and handed [him] over to South East Cost Ambulance Service [SECAmb]"

SECAmb has been approached for more information.

