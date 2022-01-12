Firefighters’ hydraulic equipment frees casualty after crash in East Grinstead
Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to free a casualty following a crash involving two vehicles in East Grinstead this morning (Wednesday, January 12).
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters were called to the road traffic collision on London Road at 9.24am.
“Firefighters from East Grinstead were sent to the incident, which involved two vehicles,” said the spokesperson.
“On arrival crews administered first aid and used hydraulic equipment to release the casualty,” they added.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews left the scene at 10.03am.