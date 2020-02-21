Firefighters called to reports of ‘large fire’ off the A281

Firefighters were called to reports of a ‘large fire’ off the A281 near Cowfold last night (February 20).
An emergency crew from Henfield rushed to the scene between Cowfold and Shermanbury just after 7pm.
A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Upon arrival they found a large bonfire burning general waste. Firefighters used one hose reel and a jet to dampen down the area around the fire, which was quite close to a hedgerow.
“Crews spoke with the landowner and shared some advice about not leaving bonfires unattended near hedgerows, which the farmer took on board.”