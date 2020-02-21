Firefighters called to reports of ‘large fire’ off the A281

Firefighters were called to reports of a ‘large fire’ off the A281 near Cowfold last night (February 20).

An emergency crew from Henfield rushed to the scene between Cowfold and Shermanbury just after 7pm.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue. Pic Steve Robards SR1817300 SUS-180108-084305001

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Upon arrival they found a large bonfire burning general waste. Firefighters used one hose reel and a jet to dampen down the area around the fire, which was quite close to a hedgerow.

“Crews spoke with the landowner and shared some advice about not leaving bonfires unattended near hedgerows, which the farmer took on board.”