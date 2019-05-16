Firefighters battle large blaze in village

Firefighters have battled a large blaze which broke out in a village field.

Flames from a bonfire spread to a field off Heather Lane in West Chiltington, setting light to a 50m by 50m area on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire service said crews from Billingshurst, Worthing and Storrington, attended and spent nearly two hours tacking the blaze.

Following inspections it was believed the fire started after flames from a nearby bonfire set fire to gorse and bracken in the field.

The fire service has urged residents not to light bonfires whilst conditions remain dry.

A spokesman said: “As we are experiencing quite dry conditions at the moment we would encourage people to avoid having bonfires at this time if at all possible.”