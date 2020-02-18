Fire service rescues dog trapped under Horsham summer house

The fire service has rescued a dog which was trapped under a summer house in Horsham.

The dog, called Nelly, had managed to climb underneath the building at a property on Cook Road.

Nelly was trapped under a summer house. Photo courtesy of the Technical Rescue Unit

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at 8.17am this morning, a spokesman confirmed.

Mick Lewin, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s Technical Rescue Unit station commander said: “Thankfully we were able to rescue Nelly the dog, who had somehow got in underneath a summer house in her owner’s garden.

“Working alongside the crew from Horsham Fire Station we used an electric saw and a small extension ladder to get to her, making sure that we didn’t cause her any further distress, and were able to reunite her with her owner.”

A crew from Horsham Fire Station also attended the incident.

