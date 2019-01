A fire that spread from a garage to a neighbouring house in Southwater is now under control, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has said.

Crews from Horsham, Crawley, Haywards Heath, Henfield and Billingshurst have been called to the scene in Bamborough Close.

Garage fire Southwater. 01-01-19

An aerial ladder platform has also been called in from Worthing, a fire service spokesman said.

Read our update to this story here: Salvage work after garage blaze

Garage fire Southwater. 01-01-19

Garage fire Southwater. 01-01-19

Garage fire Southwater. 01-01-19

Garage fire Southwater. 01-01-19

Garage fire Southwater. 01-01-19